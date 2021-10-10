ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £23,100 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

ICGT opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £794.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

