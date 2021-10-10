ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) CEO Acquires $17,003.30 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) CEO Richard Adcock purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $17,003.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 805,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

