Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

IMO stock opened at C$42.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.91. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

