Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is Toronado Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 684,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Impinj makes up 10.3% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $35,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 14.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

