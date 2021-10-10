Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 2.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 42.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

