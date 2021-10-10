Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Tops $0.0344

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $103,913.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00227237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

