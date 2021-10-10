Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Sells $107,550.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $248.14 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

