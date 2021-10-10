Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

