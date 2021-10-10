Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $134.78, but opened at $131.55. Intellia Therapeutics shares last traded at $121.52, with a volume of 6,394 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $6,051,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,990,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,303 shares of company stock valued at $45,380,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.