Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,933.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $128.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $128.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

