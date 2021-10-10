InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Berenberg Bank raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,267. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 218.06 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

