International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) is Rudius Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Rudius Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 25.3% of Rudius Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rudius Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $55,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 379.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.01.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

