Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.91. 6,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

