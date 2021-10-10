Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,764 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $55.41 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.