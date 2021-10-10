Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will report $212.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

ISBC opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after buying an additional 897,969 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

