Investors Buy High Volume of Ferroglobe Call Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 22,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 740% compared to the typical volume of 2,714 call options.

Shares of GSM opened at $7.80 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

