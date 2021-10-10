Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,259 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,376% compared to the average volume of 153 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

