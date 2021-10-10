IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.58

Shares of IOG plc (LON:IOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 28.85 ($0.38). IOG shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 10,471,595 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.39. The company has a market cap of £146.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.03.

IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

