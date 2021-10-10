Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is also facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two leading pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been boosting sales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance and strategic flexibility.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

IRWD opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 348,217 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

