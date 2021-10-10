iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.79% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $198,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

