iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

