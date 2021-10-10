iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLTA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $55.91 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.