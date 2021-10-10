iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,577,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.