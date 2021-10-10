iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $440,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

