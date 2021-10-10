IXT (IXT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $649.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. IXT has a market cap of $857,189.46 and approximately $649.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IXT has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

IXT Coin Profile

IXT is a coin. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 coins and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 coins. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureX is a decentralized marketplace for insurance products based on blockchain technology. This alternative marketplace aims to bring insurers, reinsurers and brokers together in an efficient, cost-effective and transparent manner that skips middlemen and unneeded fees. The InsureX (IXT) token is the underlying token used in the InsureX market by the community, customers and partners to buy data and premium services. “

