Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,558,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,421 shares during the period. The New York Times accounts for 2.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 6.89% of The New York Times worth $503,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYT stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

