Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Elastic makes up 2.1% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $361,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 768,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,069,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 66.1% in the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after acquiring an additional 119,190 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

Shares of ESTC opened at $155.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.21 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Peter H. Fenton sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $7,862,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 in the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

