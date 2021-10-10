Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 529,788 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,788 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 2.14% of Afya worth $51,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $5,120,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 22.9% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

