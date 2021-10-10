Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 726,420 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 726,420 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $228,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

