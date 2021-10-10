Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $703,579.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $703,579.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00224375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00099894 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.