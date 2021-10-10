Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 415 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 365.46.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.