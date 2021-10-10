Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

SAN stock opened at €84.30 ($99.18) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.12.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

