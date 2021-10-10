Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Barclays lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $189.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

