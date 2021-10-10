Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Travis Perkins plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

