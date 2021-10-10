Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Buy

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.27.

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.29 on Friday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.