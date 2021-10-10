Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,649 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $324,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.93 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57. The company has a market cap of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

