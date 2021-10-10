JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Alstom stock opened at €31.26 ($36.78) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.88. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

