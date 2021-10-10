JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $43,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

CEQP stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

