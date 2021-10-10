JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.68 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $40,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE BRBR opened at $28.20 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.