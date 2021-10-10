JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 299,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $47,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.15.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

