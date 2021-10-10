JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $812.38

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 812.38 ($10.61) and traded as high as GBX 837.79 ($10.95). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.86), with a volume of 30,580 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 812.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 758.42. The stock has a market cap of £645.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

