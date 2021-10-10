Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.97% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $32,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

KRTX stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.47. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

