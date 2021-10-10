Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $192,558.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

