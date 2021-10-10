KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KB Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KB Home by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $855,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 101,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of KBH opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

