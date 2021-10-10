KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised KBC Group to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

