Keep Network Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $245.53 million and $19.85 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

