Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KELTF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.08.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

