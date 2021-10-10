Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 14,528 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.