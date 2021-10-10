Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 14,528 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
