Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of KROS opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 105,371 shares of company stock worth $4,327,580 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

