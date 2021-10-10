Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Aegis decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

